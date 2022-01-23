Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $22.46 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $22,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $220.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEDG. Citigroup reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.38.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

