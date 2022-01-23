Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $24.17 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Nordson worth $24,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nordson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after buying an additional 112,705 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,811,000 after buying an additional 173,820 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 860,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,210,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after buying an additional 375,090 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

NDSN stock opened at $231.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.75. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.