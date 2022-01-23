Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $24.77 Million Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,994 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.67% of Sunnova Energy International worth $24,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,030,910 shares of company stock worth $249,050,122 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.14. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

