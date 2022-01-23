Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of FactSet Research Systems worth $24,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $92,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $420.12 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $461.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,236 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

