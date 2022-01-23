Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 3,603 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Unity Software worth $24,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unity Software by 170.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 231.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after buying an additional 3,576,246 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 30.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,178,000 after buying an additional 1,506,654 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 29.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,741,000 after buying an additional 1,501,792 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In related news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $32,537,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,798,010 shares of company stock worth $310,776,177 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U opened at $106.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.12 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.02 and a 200 day moving average of $135.05. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

