Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 3,944 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $24,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,728,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,294,000 after acquiring an additional 105,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 79,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,155,000 after acquiring an additional 254,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,706,000 after buying an additional 189,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.45.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.99.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.62) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

