Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 6,978 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Evergy worth $23,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of EVRG opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.95%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

