Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 77,369 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,369 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Incyte worth $22,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Shares of INCY opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

