Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of J. M. Smucker worth $21,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $143.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $111.59 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.77 and a 200 day moving average of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

