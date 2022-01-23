Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,962 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $23,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.