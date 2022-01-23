Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 121,487 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Targa Resources worth $24,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Targa Resources by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Targa Resources by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,487,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.27.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

