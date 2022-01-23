Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,983 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of AES worth $23,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 105,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.