Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,110 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of WestRock worth $23,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 423.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 71.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $830,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Truist Financial started coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

