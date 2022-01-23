Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 21,763 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,349 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,763 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $21,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. FMR LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,764 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.75) to GBX 2,300 ($31.38) in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $620.50.

NYSE BHP opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

