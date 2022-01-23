Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 367,583 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 367,583 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.31% of People’s United Financial worth $22,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

PBCT stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

