Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 609,592 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 609,592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of FMC worth $24,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

FMC stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

