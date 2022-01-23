Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,100 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.64% of iHeartMedia worth $22,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,259 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,531,000 after acquiring an additional 889,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth $18,414,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IHRT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 24,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $501,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 22,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $18.67 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.90.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $928.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

