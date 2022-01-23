Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 10,610 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Novartis by 913.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,437,000 after buying an additional 190,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NVS stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average of $86.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.