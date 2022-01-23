Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 21,583 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.25% of Webster Financial worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS opened at $60.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

