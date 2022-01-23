Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 54,467 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,467 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of Amdocs worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,761 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,466 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 581.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 174,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,686,000 after acquiring an additional 166,280 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

