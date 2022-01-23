Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 71,488 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,488 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.22% of Unum Group worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

