Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 95,417 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,417 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.27% of Portland General Electric worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,228,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,729,000 after purchasing an additional 62,223 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after acquiring an additional 139,964 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 96,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $53.84.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.