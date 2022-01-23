Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 99,995 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,995 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.03% of Ichor worth $12,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the second quarter worth $59,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth $106,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $262.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Haugen purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $111,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

