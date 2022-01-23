Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 188.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,255 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.12% of UGI worth $10,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UGI by 69.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after buying an additional 1,277,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after purchasing an additional 731,379 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in UGI in the second quarter valued at about $31,239,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI opened at $45.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.13. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

