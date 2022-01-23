Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 17,900 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.16% of Choice Hotels International worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $139.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.74. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHH. Loop Capital lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.43.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

