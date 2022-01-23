Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 22,241 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1,244.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,241 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of Bio-Techne worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after buying an additional 319,530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,979,000 after purchasing an additional 318,145 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Bio-Techne by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,845,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,102,000 after purchasing an additional 133,219 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bio-Techne by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 189,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $367.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $461.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.58. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $311.03 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 84.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.