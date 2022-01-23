Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 27,354 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,354 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,592,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 358.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,556,000 after buying an additional 89,624 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 29.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,500,000 after buying an additional 38,630 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 29.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,599,000 after buying an additional 60,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTLA opened at $81.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.