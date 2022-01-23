Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,510 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.23% of Wingstop worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,874,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,290,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING opened at $141.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

WING has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.28.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.