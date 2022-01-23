Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,386 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.20% of Amkor Technology worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $583,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,375 shares of company stock worth $2,098,025. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.85%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

