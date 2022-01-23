Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $10.27 Million Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,580 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.10% of Cowen worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cowen by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cowen by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth $3,496,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $359.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Cowen Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

