Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $10.87 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 235,811 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of Masco worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Masco by 643.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.