Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $11.08 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,974 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.58% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 978.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 192,835 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

