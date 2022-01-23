Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $11.28 Million Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 105.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,678 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.38% of Patterson Companies worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,646,000 after acquiring an additional 332,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,724,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,590,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.