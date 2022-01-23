Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $11.60 Million Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 548,776 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.31% of Summit Materials worth $11,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 301.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Summit Materials stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $41.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

