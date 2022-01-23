Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $11.63 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,153 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of FOX worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in FOX by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in FOX by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $34.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

