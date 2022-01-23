Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $12.41 Million Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,748 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.14% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN opened at $110.08 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day moving average of $126.43.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

