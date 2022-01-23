Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $12.53 Million Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.29% of SunOpta worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SunOpta by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SunOpta by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STKL opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STKL shares. dropped their price target on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

