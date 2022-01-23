Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $9.90 Million Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.30% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,782,000 after purchasing an additional 677,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,797,000 after buying an additional 373,052 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 572.3% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 395,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,946 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,650,000 after acquiring an additional 315,322 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after acquiring an additional 306,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.90. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPTX shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.