Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 436.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,708 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.19% of Saia worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 213.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after buying an additional 58,223 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 14.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $272.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.38. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.16 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

