Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,416 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 205,416 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.20% of Range Resources worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 103.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at $117,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

NYSE RRC opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.