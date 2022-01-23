Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $9.88 Million in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,606,659 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,879,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.40% of Transocean at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Transocean by 155.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after buying an additional 9,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 562.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 355,691 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 301,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 310.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 454,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Transocean by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

