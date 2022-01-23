Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 270,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,103,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.45% of American Assets Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $35.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 124,229 shares of company stock worth $4,530,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.