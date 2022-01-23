Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,644,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.59% of Centennial Resource Development at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after buying an additional 8,029,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,147,000 after purchasing an additional 346,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 235,695 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after buying an additional 2,535,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,884 shares of company stock worth $463,110. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 6.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

