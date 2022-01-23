Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 365,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,321,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.37% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 2,857.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 41,832 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in LendingClub by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

NYSE LC opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

