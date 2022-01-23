Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,125 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.14% of AutoNation worth $11,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AutoNation by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AutoNation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AN opened at $104.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $70.64 and a one year high of $133.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,142 shares of company stock worth $16,191,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

