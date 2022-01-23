Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,063 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,063 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.17% of Antero Resources worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after buying an additional 16,641,288 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,645,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,427,000 after buying an additional 2,190,243 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,041,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,942 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

Shares of AR opened at $16.97 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

