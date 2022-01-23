Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,426 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of Cognex worth $12,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Cognex by 3.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 22.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Cognex by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX opened at $66.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

