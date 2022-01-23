Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 126,026 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126,026 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.25% of Timken worth $12,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Amundi bought a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth approximately $49,386,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Timken by 210.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Timken by 20.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,581,000 after acquiring an additional 388,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Timken by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,887,000 after purchasing an additional 288,614 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Timken by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,102,000 after purchasing an additional 248,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $68.72 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $62.96 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.