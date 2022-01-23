Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 128,297 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,297 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.21% of Premier worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 15.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,255,000 after purchasing an additional 854,141 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Premier by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,642,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,710,000 after purchasing an additional 208,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Premier by 53.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,843 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Premier by 225.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in Premier by 5.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,201,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 104,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

PINC stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

