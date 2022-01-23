Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 18,240 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,240 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.17% of Chesapeake Energy worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $62,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $134,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.72. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

